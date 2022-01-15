A residential structure fire on East Burnam Road caused damages estimating $30,000, according to an email from Columbia Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr.
Firefighters received the call at 2:19 a.m. Saturday to 206 E. Burnam Road, a two-story residence with two units. Fire crews arrived five minutes later, while heavy fire was coming from the garage, Farr wrote.
Crews began an interior fire attack with hose lines, while others searched the residence. There were no injuries, and the four occupants inside exited the building safely. The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes.
The fire started in the garage of unit B. People in unit A woke up to the smell of smoke, but those in unit B were unaware of the fire until crews arrived, Farr wrote.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.