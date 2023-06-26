A Columbia firefighter was injured and hospitalized following a Sunday residential fire in the 4600 block of Winterbrook Court.
Crews determined there were no human occupants inside the structure, according to a Columbia Fire Department news release. However, crews discovered two cats and one dog dead inside the house.
When the first crew of firefighters arrived at the two-story house, they "encountered significant smoke and fire conditions," the release said.
The fire was controlled in approximately two hours, although crews stayed past that to ensure there were no hidden fires remaining, according to the release.
Columbia fire marshals determined the fire began inside the structure, with the cause related to a portable air conditioning unit. The department estimates damage to be $350,000.
Fifteen crews with a total of 34 Columbia Fire Department personnel and three advanced life support EMS crews responded to the fire, according to the release.