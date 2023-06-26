A Columbia firefighter was injured and hospitalized following a Sunday residential fire in the 4600 block of Winterbrook Court.

Crews determined there were no human occupants inside the structure, according to a Columbia Fire Department news release. However, crews discovered two cats and one dog dead inside the house.

