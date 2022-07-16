Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a residential structure fire early Saturday morning that caused an estimated $1.6 million in damage.
County firefighters responded to a reported house fire at 1:21 a.m. in the 10,000 block of East Greenfield Road, south of Centralia, according to a Facebook post from the Fire District.
Fire crews found a large two-story structure fully engulfed in flames.
All occupants of the house escaped the home with no injuries. The Fire District said multiple pets were inside the home, and several pets were found safely outside.
Authorities believe the fire started on the back side of an attached garage on the home's back deck before spreading to inside the home, based on information from the homeowner and initial investigation.
The Fire District said the cause of the fire is still officially undetermined.