Residents line Broadway for annual Juneteenth Parade

Alejandra Gudiño holds Nova Wright, 7 months, at a picnic after the Juneteenth parade on Saturday at Douglass Park. Gudiño is the director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Columbia College and enjoyed spending an afternoon in the sun with her friends.
Homemade tie dye art dries in the shade Saturday at Douglass Park after the Juneteenth Parade. A variety of organizations set up booths across the park, drawing a large crowd of community members, families and parade participants.
Riley Davis, 6, accepts candy from a Juneteenth Parade participant on Saturday in downtown Columbia. Children up and down the parade route filled up buckets of candy as each passing car threw more tasty treats at them.
A Juneteenth celebration participant takes a snow cone at a picnic after the Juneteenth parade on Saturday at Douglass Park in Columbia. A variety of booths featured food, games and craft activities for visitors to enjoy across the park.
Happy chatter and upbeat music filtered down Broadway on Saturday as Columbians — with candy bags in hand and smiles across their faces — watched the annual COMO Juneteenth Parade.
Cars with signs, messages and red, black and green Pan-African flags were lined up for the celebration.
The Rev. James Gray, chair of COMO Juneteenth Celebration, said more than 300 people and 90 vehicles participated in the city’s third annual parade, which went down Broadway from Hitt to Fourth Street.
Ayanna Shivers, co-pastor of St. Luke United Methodist Church, said she hoped the local parade would spread kindness.
“Hopefully we can also start coming together not only for things like the parade, but also things like violence,” Shivers said.
Participant Floyd Turner said this was the second year the church had taken part in the parade. Turner drove in the parade with his family; the trunk of their pickup was full of children.
Daniel Boone Regional Library had a book bike in the parade. The library would later give away free books at a community event at Douglass Park. Lauren Williams, adult services manager, said the free books included a poem celebrating Juneteenth and “Brown Girls Dreaming” by Jacqueline Woodson.
Sandra Smith, who attended the parade with her daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter, said the parade was an opportunity to celebrate “togetherness” and spend time with her family.
Gray said the parade means a lot to the community. “It lets us know that we all are so much alike in so many ways,” he said.
Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people after the end of the Civil War. On June 19, 1865, enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, found out they had been freed — two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.
Juneteenth was designated a federal holiday in 2021.
Gray said the annual parade should have started years ago.
“We came from a very long way, but we still have a long ways to go,” he said.
Columbia will continue celebrating Juneteenth through June 30 with events including the Missouri Symphony’s Juneteenth celebration at the Missouri Theatre from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Social justice and general assignment reporter. Earning a master's degree in journalism with emphasis in writing, editing and investigation. Reach me at k.abovyan@mail.missouri.com or in the newsroom at 882-5720.
