Residents line Broadway for annual Juneteenth Parade

Happy chatter and upbeat music filtered down Broadway on Saturday as Columbians — with candy bags in hand and smiles across their faces — watched the annual COMO Juneteenth Parade.

Sasha Morgan, 2, waves candy she just received from a parade participant

Sasha Morgan, 2, waves candy she had just received from a parade participant on Saturday in downtown Columbia. Morgan attended the parade with her mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Cars with signs, messages and red, black and green Pan-African flags were lined up for the celebration.

Annie Corpening, right, holds her niece, A’Raea Bradley, 1, before the Juneteenth

Annie Corpening, right, holds her niece, A’Raea Bradley, 1, before the Juneteenth Parade on Saturday in downtown Columbia. Corpening was part of the Dancing Divas parade float.
Homemade tie dye art dries in the shade following the Juneteenth Parade

Homemade tie dye art dries in the shade Saturday at Douglass Park after the Juneteenth Parade. A variety of organizations set up booths across the park, drawing a large crowd of community members, families and parade participants.
Riley Davis, 6, accepts candy from a Juneteenth Parade participant

Riley Davis, 6, accepts candy from a Juneteenth Parade participant on Saturday in downtown Columbia. Children up and down the parade route filled up buckets of candy as each passing car threw more tasty treats at them.
A girl is handed a snow cone at a picnic after the Juneteenth parade

A Juneteenth celebration participant takes a snow cone at a picnic after the Juneteenth parade on Saturday at Douglass Park in Columbia. A variety of booths featured food, games and craft activities for visitors to enjoy across the park.
Alejandra Gudiño holds Nova Wright, seven months, at a picnic

Alejandra Gudiño holds Nova Wright, 7 months, at a picnic after the Juneteenth parade on Saturday at Douglass Park. Gudiño is the director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Columbia College and enjoyed spending an afternoon in the sun with her friends.

 

