Masked protesters with signs stood outside the Daniel Boone City Building as part of a demonstration against the city’s trash policy before Monday night’s City Council meeting. Participants brought bags of “trash” — old clothes and old blankets — to place underneath the city’s “Keys to the City” sculpture.
A notary was passed around in hopes to acquire more of the signatures the group needs to get roll carts back on the ballot.
In the summer of 2020, Amy Vandergriff and Rachel Proffitt started the Facebook group Columbia MO Citizens for Roll Carts after they both grew frustrated with the city’s decision to suspend collection of recyclables because of understaffing.
The group has been trying to get enough signatures to put roll carts back on the ballot, but it has fallen short for both the November and April elections.
Monday, the group had around 2,300 signatures, and the protest helped gather around 50 to 60 more. Conner Ruhl, 24, the protest’s main organizer, said this was only the beginning of more events the group is planning to host to get the signatures they need now that more people are getting vaccinated.
Ruhl first got involved with the group after sharing similar concerns with some of the group’s founders about the safety issues that come along with picking up trash. He said he feels guilty each time he puts his trash on the curb.
“To me, the issue is we have been asking human beings to go throughout the entire city every week and pick up hundreds of thousands of heavy objects,” he said. “It’s no wonder they are having problems retaining staff.”
Sherri Chapman, 51, who participated in the protests, said she remembers when roll carts hit the ballots in 2016.
“When me and my husband went to vote, we thought we were voting for it, but ‘no’ meant ‘yes,’ and ‘yes’ meant ‘no.’ It was so confusing,” she said.
Chapman said she also wants to see the issue back on the ballot because she sees the council as “incapable” of deciding what to do about the issue.
“This has been a pre-COVID issue, and they have not been able to handle it,” she said. “It should have been put on that ballot for tomorrow.”
The roll cart debate has been sitting at the city’s curb for a decade now. It started in 2011, when the city started exploring other options in how to best handle its trash, and in 2016, it rolled its way to the ballot box, where Columbia voters narrowly approved a referendum that prohibited the use of roll carts. Residents continued receiving regular curbside pickup for their trash and recycling.
The debate is back after the city enacted the new, controversial “pay-as-you-throw” system in February, requiring residents to use special black bags with the city’s logo when discarding their trash and blue bags for recycling. The city gave households 104 bags per year, with additional bags priced at $2, with the hope of incentivizing people to throw less away. So far, the new system has been met with criticism and increases in illegal dumping happening around the city.
After the protest, City Council chugged along on with its regularly scheduled meeting.
The council approved a 2% pay increase for all city employees using $1.76 million of the 2021 fiscal year budget. The increase was originally planned for October, but it was delayed because of uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council members had a lengthy discussion about an amendment that would extend the same increase to members of the Columbia Police Officers’ Association and Laborers’ International Union of North American, Local 955.
After a motion to divide the amendment into two parts, the council passed the CPOA increase with a vote of 6-1, with First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler against, and unanimously passed the Laborers’ International Union increase.
The city is continuing its negotiations with the Southern Missouri Professional Firefighters Association IAFF, Local 152.
The council also:
- Approved plans to spend an estimated $750,000 to replace water lines under Business Loop 70 East from Fay Street to Old 63.
- Approved plans to spend $180,000 to replace water lines at Brown Station and Peabody roads.
- Approved plans to spend $100,000 worth of transportation sales tax money to hire a consultant who will develop a new business plan for Columbia Regional Airport.
- Approved setting a public hearing on plans to spend $900,000 to acquire property at 209 St. James St. and 210 Orr St.