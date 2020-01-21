Residents stood before Columbia City Council on Tuesday to say their piece on short-term rentals, with widely varying solutions to the yearslong debate. While some told their horror stories as neighbors to a short-term rental, others shared their wonderful experiences being both a host and a renter in short-term living spaces.
Previous comments from the public, read by Mayor Brian Treece, included everything from completely banning short-term rentals to asking the council to wait on permanent decisions for both hosted and unhosted spaces.
As public comment continued for nearly three hours, residents brought up issues such as noise complaints and a shortage of city resources which prevented enforcement at unhosted rental properties.
The proposed rules for short-term rentals, such as those provided by Airbnb, would dictate that single-family dwellings would be limited to three guests, and other dwellings would be limited to four. Additionally, the property owner would be required to be on the premises outside of work hours, unless they designate a contact person with the city. For the property to qualify as a hosted short-term rental, the owner must also live at the residence at least 270 days out of the year.
If a property is to be unhosted — meaning there is no point of contact with the city and the owner does not plan to live there for more than 270 days a year — the property owner would be required to obtain a conditional-use permit from City Council.
Getting to know your neighbors, which is difficult when one lives next to a short-term rental property, is a downside that some residents noted, especially for unhosted rentals. Because of the flux in neighbors, there would be few ways to create any kind of repercussions for disruptive short-term tenets.
Peter Norgard, Benton-Stephens neighborhood resident, noted that “unless police show up, there’s no official record and no official action taken.”
Short-term rental hosts described their guests as people who come to town for sports events, medical appointments and family outings. They said noise concerns and poor neighborly conduct were not the norm.
Some did not see how adding ordinances for short-term rentals would help these neighborhood issues. Alice Leeper, Columbia Board of Realtors member, told the council that she believes short-term rentals should not be part of zoning ordinances or treated any differently. She also said that noise complaints mentioned by other residents would not be fixed by isolating short-term rentals in the zoning codes.
“It’s a small potatoes problem, and we’re putting a whole lot of regulation on it,” Leeper said.
Columbia Planning and Zoning Commissioner Valerie Carroll took her turn as a Columbia resident to discuss her concerns with the proposed short-term rental ordinances. Carroll, along with other residents, described the potential impact these regulations could have on the availability of affordable housing.
Carroll said she was concerned about the removal of long-term rental property from the housing market in favor of short-term. This has the ability to take away affordable long-term housing, as property owners buy cheaper properties to turn into short-term rentals and take away affordable housing in Columbia.
The proposed legislation came before the council with a “no recommendation” vote (3-3-3) from the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission after multiple work sessions and comments from residents.
The issue of short-term rentals began when the council asked for city staff to look into zoning regulations for the rentals in May 2018.
The City Council will revisit the topic of short-term rentals at its next meeting Feb. 3.
Supervising editor is Molly Hart.