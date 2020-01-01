Tom O’Sullivan believes it’s important to enjoy what you do for a living, particularly if you work in law enforcement.
The recently retired detective for the Boone County Sheriff’s Department said it’s not a field where you can just punch in and punch out of your job.
Detective Tony Perkins said O’Sullivan gave him the best career advice he’s received: The main thing people in law enforcement need is a love for your job and for the people you serve.
Living by those words allowed O’Sullivan to have a 31-year career with the department. He retired in early December.
O’Sullivan’s career was not only long but also successful, MU Police Chief Doug Schwandt said. The two met more than 20 years ago when Schwandt was a detective with the Columbia Police Department. Schwandt attributed O’Sullivan’s success to knowing how to deal with people.
“Without a doubt, he exemplifies the community policing in many ways,” Schwandt said, noting O’Sullivan believes in forming a partnership and healthy relationship with the community.
O’Sullivan got a big dose of community engagement in the seven-plus years with the department’s DARE and crime prevention programs. He taught the DARE program in elementary schools and spoke to residents of different neighborhoods about crime prevention.
“I was basically educating the public on how not to become a victim of crime and what they could do to make their communities safer; and I really enjoyed that,” O’Sullivan said.
Teaching DARE helped him develop public speaking skills.
“If you want to learn effective public speaking, there’s no better group to practice on than little kids,” he said with a laugh.
O’Sullivan kept seizing new opportunities at the department.
He started working in the old Boone County Jail at the courthouse in 1988. Then he was a patrol deputy before a detective stint in the late ’80s to early ’90s. The DARE opportunity came up. He rejoined the detective unit around 2000, became a sergeant for a few years before returning to detective work.
As a sergeant, he said he spent a lot of time behind a desk. O’Sullivan jumped on the chance to get back in the field as a detective.
“I kind of missed the action,” he said.
As a detective, O’Sullivan worked child abuse cases. Associate Circuit Judge Tracy Gonzalez was an assistant prosecutor at the time, handling cases of that nature, so the two worked together.
Gonzalez said O’Sullivan made her job easier because he was fair, open-minded, professional and always wanted to get the truth.
Late in his career, O’Sullivan worked mostly property crimes such as stealing and burglaries. Everyone was trained to handle all kinds of cases. It wasn’t uncommon to have two child abuse cases on top of six burglary cases, he said.
“I used to call myself … the utility infielder in the detective unit,” O’Sullivan said.
He said he wanted to do everything he possibly could to solve a case because he understood that the crime someone reported could be the biggest issue they deal with.
O’Sullivan ran for two political offices. In 1996, he ran for state representative in the 25th District . He won the primary election, but lost the general election. He also ran for Columbia City Council in 2000.
The interest in politics started at a young age, O’Sullivan said. The south side of St. Louis had a lot of political activity when he grew up there, he said. He remembered helping his dad’s cousin’s campaign for alderman in the ‘60s, going door to door and finding yard sign locations.
O’Sullivan was a reporter with United Press International in St. Louis, then wrote for the Associated Press in St. Louis and Kansas City. In St. Louis he also wrote for the Suburban Journals. He reported for the Columbia Daily Tribune while at MU for a master’s degree in political science. O’Sullivan received his undergraduate degree in media from the former Cardinal Newman College in St. Louis.
The move from reporting came in 1988 when O’Sullivan was in his late 20s and felt he needed something stable after skipping from gig to gig for six years. He wanted a place to lay down some roots.
As a reporter, O’Sullivan covered courts, crime and law-related issues. That made him realize that if he was going to do anything outside journalism, it would be law enforcement.
The transition was easy, O’Sullivan said, because there are similarities between the fields.
O’Sullivan’s reporting background led him to write news releases and handle media inquiries as the Sheriff’s Department’s media spokesperson. He told then-Sheriff Ted Boehm that he could handle those things as there was no one designated for that role at the time.
“One of the beautiful things about the Sheriff’s Department has always been if you had an interest in something or you saw something that somebody else wasn’t doing, you could kind of create your own little niche,” O’Sullivan said.
O’Sullivan approached retirement carefully, worried he’d get bored. That hasn’t been the case.
He recently took a trip to Ireland, where his mother is from and where he has family. He’s been keeping busy with projects at his house in the East Campus neighborhood.
O’Sullivan said he’s taking things as they come. Careers in reporting and law enforcement are tough acts to follow with a desk job, he said.
“I’m not ruling out doing something in the future. But for right now, I’m just taking it easy and we’ll see what the future holds,” O’Sullivan said.
Supervising editor is Fred Anklam Jr.