Phase I of the Gateway Plaza project is officially complete.
The Downtown Community Improvement District held a ribbon-cutting Thursday evening at Providence Road and Broadway to mark the completion of the greenspace and groundscaping of Gateway Plaza.
The ceremony included comments from Community Improvement District Chair Kenny Greene and Gateway Plaza Committee Chair Debbie Sheals, as well as a sponsorship check presentation.
"We built this for the bicentennial," Sheals said. "It's our birthday gift to Columbia."
Gateway Plaza is part of a larger project that includes a series of landmarks that will add to the city’s identity and highlight Columbia’s arts scene and history. Phase II of the Gateway Plaza project is underway.
"We will have a really impressive, large sculpture of the word 'Columbia' that's coming this fall," Sheals said.
The stainless steel sculpture will be in place in fall 2021. There will be sponsorship opportunities for the letters of the sculpture with each letter representing different parts of the city’s history.