Police closed Rice Road at McKee Street in Columbia after shots fired.

This is near the scene of Sunday's double homicide, but it is unclear if the two incidents are connected.

Police originally said 16 shots were fired Monday night. They later found evidence of 17 shots fired. Some bullets hit nearby houses. One bullet went completely through a duplex and into the backyard.

Police said they do not believe anyone was injured, but are going door-to-door to check with neighbors. They said one bullet did almost hit a child.

