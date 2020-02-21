Richard Nole of Fulton was sentenced this week to 20 years in prison for a 2018 Columbia homicide.
Nole pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the August 2018 shooting death of Randall King.
According to court documents, King was shot and killed during an arranged drug deal in a Sylvan Lane apartment. Six others are charged with second-degree murder in the incident.
Court documents say Hollie Johnson arranged a drug deal between Anthony Neill and Dariah Littleton at Johnson's apartment.
Neill showed up with Elijah Fiore and waited inside the apartment for Littleton, while Mackenzie Cox waited in their car outside.
Littleton reportedly showed up a short time later with Sarah Davidson and said her boyfriend, Nole, would bring the drugs. Police said she left and came back with King and Nole, at which point King apparently grabbed Johnson "like a hostage."
Police reports say someone started shooting and King, Johnson and Nole were hit. Nole left. Medics arrived and took King and Johnson to the hospital, where King died.
Fiore, Johnson, Littleton, and Neill have trials scheduled for March. Cox has a hearing Monday in a Boone County courtroom, while Davidson has no hearing scheduled, according to court records.