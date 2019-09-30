Some residents of the Ridgeway neighborhood hope to turn the mostly vacant lot at the corner of Sexton Road and Garth Avenue into a park, though many details are still undecided.
Eight residents held the first of several discussions about plans for the park Monday night at Centro Latino, right next to where park would be.
Randy Cole, housing programs manager for the city of Columbia, presented three possible designs for the park and asked for feedback from the community members.
Residents brainstormed about what they wanted in the park, covering things like accessibility and the ideal height of trees.
Eric Williams, president of Ridgeway Neighborhood Association, said he's previously had discussions with Cole about how best to use the land.
Williams also said houses were removed from the lot to install a bioretention system that controls water flow to help prevent flooding. After the installation was completed last spring, Williams and Cole started talking about developing a park.
Williams said he has a plan to put a garden in the park to produce food. He also said excess food would go to the food bank.
Williams said everyone in the community could contribute to the development of the park. He also said this would result in a better community because people will be less likely to trash a park they contributed to.
"Once you have a positive impact, it will actually help reduce crime," Williams said.
Cole said he still doesn't know who would manage the park. He said it could be the city, local nonprofits or other groups.
Cole said construction could start in spring 2020, and he hopes to see the opening of the park in fall 2020 or spring 2021.
"We're going to invest in something that's going to be here for decades," Cole said. "We want to make sure we get it right."
Cole and the residents will hold a second open discussion before the Thanksgiving and plan to invite staff from the Stormwater Utility and some local nonprofits.
