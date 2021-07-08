An 87-year-old Holts Summit man was killed Wednesday evening after a riding mower slid down a hill and landed on top of him.
The accident occurred at 7:15 p.m. on County Road 390. Leland Schweiss was backing up in a 2011 Snapper Riding Mower when the vehicle began to slide down a hill and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
Once it began sliding, Schweiss was ejected from the mower. The mower continued to roll and landed on top of Schweiss.
He was pronounced dead at 10:48 p.m. on the scene.
The accident was Troop F of Missouri State Highway Patrol’s third fatality of the month and 31st of the year.