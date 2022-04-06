Customers could see a decrease in the amount of poultry in stores with prices increasing.
An extremely infectious disease has been spreading among birds across the country. This disease, highly pathogenic avian influenza, poses a serious threat to chickens and turkeys.
So far in 2022, this disease has been detected in 23 states, affecting nearly 17 million birds. A flu causes birds to have a decrease in eating and drinking among commercial and backyard flocks along with wild birds.
Avian flu has little risk to humans, according to an MU news release Tuesday. The College of Veterinary Medicine at MU has been working extensively to track the disease and notify of any cases in the poultry. Missouri saw the first confirmation of the avian flu March 3 from Stoddard County. The bird was tested by MU’s Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory. There are currently six counties in Missouri affected by avian flu.
“Our ultimate goals are to keep animals healthy, support the agriculture and farming industries in Missouri and help poultry producers monitor their flocks by quickly testing for suspected cases,” Daniel Shaw, a professor emeritus of veterinary pathobiology and a researcher at MU’s VMDL, said in the news release.
Shaw said Missouri is an important source of eggs, turkey and chicken. Prices of poultry products may increase in the stores, but it does not have an effect on the quality of the product, according to an earlier Missourian article.
The outbreak of the disease began in early February when it was first identified in a flock of turkeys in Indiana, according to an earlier Missourian article. This resulted in five more flocks being found with the disease, resulting in the killing and removal of 171,000 birds. In Delaware, 1.2 million birds were disposed due to the contamination. Hundreds of thousands of other birds have been removed in an effort to prevent further spread.
The last avian flu outbreak in 2015 left nearly $3 billion in economic impacts and the death of around 50 million birds, according to the release. From December 2014 to June 2015, the U.S. Department of Agriculture saw a growing number in cases across 21 states, including Missouri, according to the USDA’s final report on the avian flu in 2015.
“This outbreak was the largest HPAI outbreak ever recorded in the United States and arguably the most significant animal health event in U.S. history,” the USDA said in the report.
As a result of the large impact the outbreak had, consumers saw prices of a dozen eggs reaching nearly $2.80, which was more than double the three-year average before, according to the report.
Precautions are recommended for farmers and producers to limit contact with wild birds: wash hands before and after handling birds, and thoroughly disinfect or clean anything that has been at a poultry farm.
“In the weeks and months ahead, we will continue tracking HPAI and supporting farmers navigating the challenges brought on by this outbreak,” Shaw said in the release. “We are simply doing our part to keep animals healthy, help poultry producers and support our state’s vital agriculture industry.”