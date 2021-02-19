Columbia's first weekend in March is usually reserved for Ragtag Film Society's True/False Film Fest, which has instead been rescheduled as an outdoor event in May due to COVID-19. To celebrate what would have been the weekend of the film festival, the organizers are hosting The Rites of Spring event.
The Rites of Spring festivities will include a community-involved art installation project, a drive-in movie screening and the third annual True/Love shopping event according to a Friday news release from the Ragtag Film Society.
The kick-off to the spring season will begin March 6 at the Boone County Courthouse Amphitheater. From noon to 4 p.m. there will be a busker showcase — a performance of singers and musicians that play live music for tips. Attendees will have the opportunity to contribute to the movie festival's collaborative art project where participants will cast notes into a sculpture. At the conclusion of the Rites of Spring event, a fire sculpture will be transformed into an electric “eternal flame” and displayed outside at 10 Hitt St. until the festival in May, according to the news release.
“Participants are invited to reflect on the past and the future by taking part in (the) Fest art project,” according to the news release . “The art created during Rites of Spring will be incorporated into an installation piece displayed at the festival.”
For the third annual True/Love shopping event, certain Columbia retailers and restaurants will give 10% of the day’s proceeds to support True/False. The event will be heldvirtually on the festival's Facebook page from 9 a.m. to noon, and in-person shopping will take place during the participating business’ operating hours with buskers performing around The District.
Not only will Rites of Spring mark the beginning of a warmer season, it will also introduce a True/False retrospective series: Hindsight. The eight-week, eight-film virtual series will feature films from the past 17 years of True/False festivals.
To kick off Hindsight, the film “Did you Wonder Who Fired the Gun?” from the 2017 festival will be screened at a pop-up drive-in at the RE/MAX Boone Realty’s parking lot. The remaining films in the series will be available online for viewing, releasing one film at 6 p.m. each Sunday from March 7 through April 25. A virtual Q&A with the film’s directors will take place after each film and will be recorded and available online.
The Rites of Spring daytime activities are free and open to the public. The drive-in film tickets and the Hindsight Pass are available for purchase online. Individual tickets for the virtual film screenings will become available one week before the film’s scheduled viewing date. The list of Hindsight films can also be found on the True/False website.