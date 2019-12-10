Emergency crews continued the search Tuesday for the body of missing Columbia woman Mengqi Ji Elledge after four straight days without finding her last week.
Teams have been searching for her body at the Lamine River in Cooper County near a bridge on Missouri 41.
Columbia Police Department spokesman Jeff Pitts reiterated the logistical issues that have come up during the search: access to equipment, low water temperature, low visibility in the water and a build-up of debris in the river.
She was reported missing Oct. 10 by her husband, Joseph Elledge. According to a probable cause statement, he is the subject of the investigation into her disappearance. Elledge is also charged with child abuse and neglect and is held in the Boone County jail.
Investigators said prior to reporting his wife missing, Elledge drove around several rural areas near Columbia. They have repeatedly said they believe they are searching the appropriate area to find her remains.