Special Olympics Missouri gets donation to assist in rebuild
Special Olympics Missouri has the funds it needs to fully rebuild its Jefferson City Training for Life campus, thanks in large part to the generosity of a local financial institution.
RMI Business Finance, a non-profit certified by the U.S. Small Business Administration to provide fixed asset financing to small businesses, donated $25,000 to help Special Olympics Missouri restore its facility which was severely damaged in the May 22 E3 tornado that ravaged Jefferson City.
The donation was made Nov. 26.
The Training for Life campus’ athletic field was destroyed in the May 22 tornado, and buildings on the campus also suffered significant roof and interior damage. Repairs are expected to be completed in May 2020.
Susan Stegeman, the President and CEO of Special Olympics Missouri, said in a release that the donation will allow the organization to “focus (its) fundraising efforts toward providing more than 300 program events annually throughout the state.”