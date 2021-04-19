A Missouri Department of Transportation project aimed at reducing crashes along U.S. 63 will result in the closure of Minor Hill Road and several lanes.
The closure of Minor Hill Road is planned from Wednesday, April 18, to Wednesday, April 28.
Angel Lane is planned to be closed from Monday, April 16, to Monday, May 3.
Deceleration lanes, acceleration lanes and intersection reconfigurations including J-turns, which have been proven to help prevent crashes, are currently being built at these locations.
Similar work is planned for Martin Lane, New Salem Lane and Loy Martin Lane.
The project is expected to be complete by the end of the year, but work is weather permitting and could be delayed.
MoDOT stated in an email that delays are possible and drivers are encouraged to watch for work zones, obey all traffic signs and allow plenty of room for workers on the road.
More information on this project and other transportation-related matters can be found on the department’s website or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.