Due to winter weather last week, Missouri Department of Transportation pushed back two pavement improvement projects to this week.
The affected locations are part of I-70 in Boone County and the west entrance to Smith Street at the intersection of College Avenue, according to MoDOT news releases.
A road closure will occur at the west entrance to Smith Street beginning Monday morning with planned reopening on Nov. 25. All properties along Smith Street will still be accessible to traffic through other routes, according to MoDOT.
Overnight repairs on westbound I-70 will require single-lane closures at various locations between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Boone and Cooper County locations are expected to be completed by Friday.
The ramp from Providence Road to westbound I-70 in Columbia will be closed Monday evening.
MoDOT will update all future dates and locations for the projects through message boards, social media and the MoDOT Traveler Information Map.
