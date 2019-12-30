Separate city and county projects will require road closures this week.
The first, on East Broadway, begins Monday evening. The second project, on South David Sapp Road, starts Tuesday morning.
The westbound lanes of East Broadway between Waugh Street and College Avenue and the sidewalk on the northern side of the street will be closed starting 7 p.m. Monday, according to a statement from City of Columbia Water & Light. The closures are due to emergency water main repairs on East Broadway. The work is scheduled to be completed by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and continuing through Friday, South David Sapp Road will be closed for about two and a half hours each morning. The closures will take place while Boone County Road and Bridge crews install new crossroad culvert pipes, according to a statement from Boone County.