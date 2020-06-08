Several roads will be affected as construction work is being done this week.
City of Columbia Public Works will be laying two stormwater pipes on North Keene Street from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, weather permitting. This will result in the closure of both lanes of North Keene Street.
Beginning 7 a.m. Thursday the westbound lane of traffic on Highridge Drive between Mills Drive and Joann Street will be closed due to repairs to the sanitary sewer connection. The work is scheduled to be completed on Friday by 7 p.m., weather permitting.
Beginning 7 a.m. Friday, Jeff Schnieders Construction Co., contractor for the University of Missouri, will be determining the location of existing utilities. This will result in the closure of the northbound lane of South Fifth Street between Elm Street and East Stewart Road between 7 a.m. and noon, followed by a closure of the southbound lane from noon to 5 p.m.
Motorists, pedestrians and nonmotorized transportation users are urged to exercise extreme caution around the work zones and find alternate routes if possible.