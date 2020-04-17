Construction on U.S. 54 and on various streets in downtown Columbia could lead to delays, officials say. 

In Callaway County, beginning next week, the Missouri Department of Transportation will be replacing concrete along U.S. 54. The work will take place in the eastbound and westbound lanes. One of those lanes will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the duration of the project. 

On Monday at 7 a.m., the Columbia Public Works Street Division will undertake asphalt repairs on various downtown streets in the area between Broadway and Elm Street and from Fifth to Hitt Streets. The project should be completed by 4:30 p.m. April 24, according to a Friday news release. 

Sidewalk improvements will continue to be made along Providence Road and Stadium Boulevard next week, according to the MoDOT website

