Road work to upgrade pedestrian crossing signals will begin Monday in downtown Columbia and is expected to be finished by Wednesday.
The work at the intersection of Providence Road (Route 163) and Walnut Street involves "cutting an open trench across Providence Road and placing a steel plate over the roadway," according to a Missouri Department of Transportation press release.
It is part of a $900,000 Americans with Disabilities Act project to improve sidewalks on Providence Road.
There will be lane restrictions and it's suggested motorists in the area slow down, obey all traffic signs and watch for workers, said the release. The work could be delayed due to changes in weather.
Call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district to check for updates or learn more.
To learn more about the ADA sidewalk improvement project, visit https://www.modot.org/route-163-sidewalkpedestrian-improvements