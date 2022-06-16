The intersection where Katie Russell’s parents live sits atop a hill off North Providence Road. This spring, she said, plants have grown tall enough to make it almost impossible to see oncoming traffic.
“When it’s daylight outside, anytime you go to pull out of that particular intersection you can’t see more than a car length in either direction,” she said.
The plants, ranging from 6 inches to over 4 feet in height, aren’t there by accident. They’re part of the City of Columbia’s Roadside Pollinator Program, seeking to provide environmental improvements to the community.
Russell, an MU alum, visits her parents frequently from her home near St. Louis. She said the program is “awesome” and “important” but wants the city to continue mowing areas that might cause visibility issues for drivers.
John Ogan, spokesperson for the city’s Public Works Department, said city and roadside vegetation standards were followed during pollinator site selections. He said the city looked at sight distance, plant height and growth patterns prior to planting.
“It’s a good idea,” said Columbia resident Daphney Partridge, “as long as it doesn’t cause problems.”
Although she supports the program, Partridge, who moved to Columbia in 2020, said driver visibility pulling out of her neighborhood, Hunters Gate, has been an issue since she came to Columbia.
“If you’re going to have a pollinator area in the vicinity of a high traffic area, they should ensure good visibility,” she said.
Besides safety hazards, Columbia residents have raised other concerns over the project, many of which were expressed in comments on Facebook posts by the Public Works Department and on the project’s website.
Some general concerns include preferring the look of mowed turf as opposed to the appearance of native plants, worsened road visibility and the potential for an increase in ticks, snakes and rodents amongst the plants at the different sites.
Addressing native plants as potential road hazards, Ogan said public safety is a top priority for the city and that city streets engineers were consulted to ensure it. The location of the sites can be viewed at www.como.gov/Maps/PhaseOneMowing.html.
“We did not seed every species at every site since in some areas tall plants may become a safety hazard,” he said. “We seeded shorter wildflowers and grasses in places like medians and roundabouts and some taller species were seeded along roadsides.”
Ogan said 36 species have been seeded and DJM Ecological Services will provide ongoing maintenance to the sites. The company specializes in the management of native plant communities using timely mowing, selective herbicide application and manual removal of invasive plants.
Russell said she and her family are in full support of pollinator zones, as long as they’re well thought out.
“Depending on where they are, they can make the neighborhoods look pretty shaggy,” she said. “Because it’s weedy and overgrown.”
Ogan said the program came about as a response to the global decrease in the number of pollinating insects. He also said it will help the city reach its Climate Action and Adaptation Plan goals by reducing emissions, creating habitats and mitigating the impacts of stormwater pollution.
“There’s a big decline” in pollinator species, said Tim Reinbott, director of research activities for MU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. “It is where a lot of our food comes from and they’re very, very important.”
Reinbott has worked in soil content research for the university for almost 35 years and with pollinators for the past 15. Working with pollinators, he’s collaborated with partners from the Missouri Department of Conservation and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource and Conservation Service.
“I think (the city needs) to slow down and really think about not only what they’re going to plant but how they’re going to manage those,” he said.
Ogan said the decrease in pollinators is related to a reduction in the availability of native vegetation. The National Park Service also cited habitat loss as one reason for the worldwide population decline of pollinators.
“Our cities can be a great magnet for pollinators because we have such a diverse landscape and that’s a perfect spot to do it,” Reinbott said.
The city began its first phase of the program in 2019 by replacing mowed grass with native prairie vegetation along sections of Scott Boulevard, Providence Road, Range Line Street and Discovery Parkway, including some medians and roundabouts.
Ogan said these sites were selected by the street division and the city’s community conservationist.
In an email, he said selection was based on “habitat potential, proximity to infrastructure, the safety of pedestrians, motorcyclists, bicyclists and motor vehicle drivers.” He said the city also took the timing of planned construction, road work and neighborhood aesthetics into consideration during the selection process.
The pollinator areas are not only recognizable by lengths of tall, overgrown plants, but also by bright green signs embedded in the ground amid the designated sites. The different signs read “Pollinator Habitat In Progress” and “No Mow Zone.”
Ogan said benefits offered by the program will be helpful to the environment in its goals of habitat restoration. He also pointed to cost saving for the city by reducing the amount of land that requires mowing.
“The annual cost of mowing grass is considerably more expensive than installing and maintaining native vegetation,” Ogan said.
He also said some of the designated sites near roadsides can be “more challenging” for crews to mow. By replacing mowed grass with pollinator sites, it increases safety for street crews.
“This program will take time, but we are already starting to see the fruits of our efforts,” Ogan said. “Right now, many of our sites, most notably South Providence Road, North Providence Road and Briarcrest Court are in bloom.”
Some residents still hope for improvements.
“Just move a little bit of it so people can see or choose a different location for some of these zones,” Russell said.
As someone who enjoys gardening and tries to make conscious environmental decisions through the hobby, she said the program is a good thing, but that the sites need to be more carefully selected.
“We don’t have children yet, but we would like to have kids,” Russell said. “And the thought of putting small kids into this crazy world with all the things going on, I’ve become a lot more interested in ways that I can make some small change, even if only in my daily habits.”