Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Rain likely. Low near 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.