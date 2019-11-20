Roadwork in downtown Columbia will see the closure of some sidewalks on East Broadway and restricted parking on Walnut Street.
Bee Seen Signs will be installing holiday lighting starting at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Central Bank of Boone County on East Broadway, according to a news release from the city of Columbia Community Development Department.
This will result in the closure of the sidewalks between Seventh and Eighth streets on the south side of East Broadway and between Broadway and the alley on the west side of Eighth Street.
Bee Seen Signs is a contractor of the Central Bank of Boone County.
The release suggests that pedestrians should use the sidewalks on the north side of East Broadway and the east side of South Eighth Street.
Construction is scheduled to be completed around 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Columbia Public Works Street Division will be overlaying asphalt Monday and Tuesday on Walnut Street from Fifth Street to Sixth Street, according to a press release from the Public Works Department.
The street will remain open to traffic with flaggers assisting vehicles through the work zone, but parking will be restricted.
Minor delays are expected, according to the release.
Work on the road will start at 7 a.m. and last until 3:30 p.m. on both days of construction.
The goal of asphalt overlay is to extend the life of the roadway, the release said.
Pedestrians and motorists are urged to practice caution in work zones.