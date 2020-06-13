The east leg of I-70 Drive Southeast will close for the continued construction of the single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Keene Street and I-70 Drive Southeast beginning Monday.
Access to and from Keene Street will be maintained throughout the project with some lane restrictions. The east side of the closure will remain accessible via the St. Charles Road Exit on Interstate 70. The goal is to complete the project by Fall 2020.
Updates to the project will be shared online and via social media. Complete details are available at CoMo.gov/PublicWorks/Keene-intersection-improvement.
Also beginning Monday, Columbia Public Works crews will be making pavement base repairs in preparation for the mill and overlay on Worley Street between North Garth Avenue and Bernadette Drive. Work will continue through June 26.
Capital Paving, contractor for the city of Columbia, will perform mill and overlay operations on Worley Street from North Garth Avenue to North Stadium Boulevard, and Ash Street from North Providence Road to Heather Lane from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday next week.
Minor delays are expected due to lane restrictions, but streets will remain open to two-way traffic.
Beginning 7 a.m. Monday, Jeff Schnieders Construction Co., contractor for Columbia Public Schools, plans to install new water services to Russell Boulevard Elementary School.
The work will result in the closure of both driving lanes of Rollins Road between Russell Boulevard and Manor Drive, and the sidewalk on the south side of Rollins Road will be closed for the duration of the work. The work associated with the closure is scheduled to be completed by 5:30 p.m. Thursday, weather permitting.