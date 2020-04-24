The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced roadwork for next week in Boone County, including parts of Route 63 and I-70, that could cause traffic delays for motorists.
Route 63 closures for next week are due to maintenance and paving, according to a MoDOT news release, and include the following locations:
Route 63 over Turkey Creek, south of Route AB — Bridge maintenance in the northbound lanes all week
Route 63 over Bonne Femme Creek, south of Rolling Hills Road — Bridge maintenance in the northbound lanes all week
Route 63 at Route AC — Pavement milling and paving on the northbound entrance ramp from Route AC to Route 63, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Providence Road, Route 163, closures will continue next week due to sidewalk and ADA improvements.
Route WW will be closed between Montrose Avenue and Purdy Lane from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for a pipe replacement.
Pavement repairs on the I-70 outer road between the I-70/Route 63 Connector and Route J are set to continue through November.
There may also be traffic delays in Ashland due to brief closures and detours for road repainting, according to a news release from the Ashland Public Works Department. The release adds that closures should only last about 30 minutes each.
Beginning May 4, improvements will begin on Nifong Boulevard, between Willowcreek Lane and Bethel Street, as well as on Forum Boulevard between West Green Meadows Road and Nifong Boulevard. Both roads will remain open with lane restrictions during the duration of this phase of the project, which is slated to be completed in the fall, according to a news release from the Columbia Public Works Department.