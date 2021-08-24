Beginning Aug. 26
Christensen Construction, on behalf of Boone County Resource Management, will begin work on the asphalt on S. North Mt. Pleasant Road from Old Highway 63 to South Mt. Pleasant Road.
The road will remain open but traffic may be reduced to one lane at a time and parking will not be allowed on the street during construction.
Aug. 26 to Sept. 2
A contractor for AT&T will be installing small cell wireless facilities over the next week. The work will impact the following areas:
- The eastbound lane of Green Meadows Circle between West Green Meadows Road and Melody Lane will be restricted, and the sidewalk on the south side of the road will be closed.
- The eastbound lane of Kentucky Boulevard between South Providence Road and Curtis Drive and the sidewalk on the south side of the road will be closed.
Aug. 27 to Sept. 2
The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin bridge maintenance on Interstate 70 West, 1.25 miles before U.S. 40 West. The work will be done around the clock, seven days a week.