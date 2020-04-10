Construction next week on Highway 63 in Boone County and sidewalk and paving work in Columbia may cause traffic delays, the Missouri Department of Transportation says.
Concrete work on Highway 63 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily will mean one lane will be closed in the work zone, according to a MoDOT news release. Locations:
- Highway 63 between Brown Station Road and Mexico Gravel Road – Concrete replacement in the southbound lanes Monday and Tuesday.
- Highway 63 between Route AB and Rolling Hills Road – Concrete replacement in the northbound lanes will take place Wednesday.
- Highway 63 between Route H and Deer Park Road – Concrete replacement in the southbound lanes will take place Thursday.
- Route 63 over Turkey Creek, south of Route AB – Bridge maintenance in the northbound lanes all week.
- Route 63 over Bonne Femme Creek, south of Rolling Hills Road – Bridge maintenance in the northbound lanes all week.
ADA improvements and sidewalk upgrades continue on Providence Road (Route 163) between Stadium Boulevard (Route 740) and Business Loop 70. The right turn lane from northbound Providence Road to Elm Street will close for one week beginning Monday.
Beginning Monday, work crews will be upgrading guardrail and adding a one-inch overlay on Interstate 70 Drive Northeast/E. ABC Lane between Highway 63 and Route J. Single-lane closures will be required while the work is underway. It is part of a long-range project of improvements of Interstate 70 Outer Roads scheduled for completion by Nov. 1.