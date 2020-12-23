Nestled in the river hills of Marshall, Missouri, Bill and Sue Ellen Stouffer’s 20 acres of chestnuts make Cedar Hill Farms one of the largest chestnut orchards in the state.
The Stouffers made the switch from row crops to agroforestry in the early 2000s after Bill was elected to the state Senate. To date, they’ve planted around 1,500 trees and sell to more than 600 customers in 46 of the 50 U.S. states.
“It’s very different from being in a combine or the cab of a tractor all day,” Bill Stouffer said when comparing chestnut harvesting to growing a row crop like corn. “I love the smell of diesel fuel and fresh dirt, don’t get me wrong ... (but) we enjoy being able to hear the birds and see the seasons change.”
In a region dominated by corn and soybean production, Midwest chestnut farming is a small but growing industry based on Chinese chestnuts instead of the now-rare American chestnut.
In 1900, the American chestnut tree was the Goliath of the American forest. Growing fast, the over-100-foot trees dominated the eastern seaboard. Their starchy brown nuts became nearly ubiquitous in the American diet due to how easy the trees were to find in the wild. Later, the nuts were immortalized in Nat King Cole’s iconic “The Christmas Song” with the familiar opening line, “chestnuts roasting on an open fire.”
In the early 20th century, however, the reign of the American chestnut tree came to an end after a chestnut blight made its way to the U.S., wiping out nearly all of the American chestnut trees in a matter of decades. It seemed that any dishes or traditions related to the tree would soon be wiped out as well.
After decades of work, however, and with the help of Missouri farmers and MU researchers, the shiny brown treats are making a comeback in the U.S. Most of the chestnuts now grown in the Midwest are Chinese chestnuts, a smaller, blight-resistant tree that is providing an emerging market for specialty crop growers in the area.
An emerging market
At the epicenter of this growth in the Midwest is the MU Horticulture and Agroforestry Research Center, which started its chestnut enrichment program in 1996. Many growers in the region started orchards from open pollinated seedlings grown from seeds at the center, according to MU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources’s website.
Already a key player in the Midwest chestnut industry, the center will soon have an even larger impact after receiving a nearly $1 million grant in August to work with Midwest growers.
Between 2012 and 2017, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported a 78% increase in chestnut operations across the country. The number of chestnut farms in Missouri grew from 34 in 2012 to 59 in 2017. Mike Gold, associate director for the MU Center for Agroforestry, said the growth is in response to demand for fresh, locally grown chestnuts that outpaces supply year after year.
“(There is) this huge interest by the American consumer in buying local,” Gold said. “People are much more eager to buy from Missouri if they’re from Missouri than buying from the U.S. in general and far more than buying from overseas.”
Stouffer heartily agreed that the industry was growing. Between the first and second year of production, Stouffer said the number of their customers doubled and has continued to grow since. Now, the farm regularly sells out.
“In 2019, we were sold out by the time the first nut hit the ground,” Stouffer said. They sold out within two weeks in 2019 and three weeks in 2020.
Missouri Chestnuts, an orchard based in Centralia, also sold out this year. Co-owner Brent Fadler said they typically do pretty well, but this year in particular was a great one. He hypothesized some of this success was due to the COVID-19 pandemic slowing imports from the foreign chestnut market.
“This year has been amazing,” Fadler said. “I mean we could not produce, pick, clean and ship fast enough.”
Not your average ag
What makes Chinese chestnuts so singular is how little land is needed to turn a profit. Most chestnut orchards in Missouri are relatively small, almost all less than 25 acres and many less than 10.
Chestnuts can take eight to 10 years to reach commercial production, but Gold said after that, a 10-acre orchard can easily grow 20,000 pounds of chestnuts a year. With a wholesale price of $2-$4 per pound, chestnut farming is worlds away from more typical Missouri crops such as corn or soybeans that are planted yearly. As a comparison, a bushel (56 pounds) of corn sold for $4.23 as of mid-December, equalling a little less than 8 cents per pound.
“A viable corn or soybean operation would be in the thousands of acres,” Gold said. “A viable chestnut operation would be in the tens of acres.”
Ronald Revord, assistant research professor at the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, agreed. “It’s not even apples and oranges,” he said. “There’s no parallel.”
Harvesting Chinese chestnuts, which begins in early September and lasts through mid- to late October, is a simple yet somewhat precarious job if the grower isn’t careful to avoid splinters. Once harvest rolls around, the nuts fall to the ground encased in a protective spiky layer that resembles a tiny porcupine or sea urchin.
This will occur when the nuts are ripe, perhaps encouraged by a strong gust of wind or a particularly precocious squirrel. They can then be harvested by hand or mechanically using a vacuum harvester that sucks the chestnuts off the ground and separates the nuts from the bur. Once separated from the nut, the bur resembles the open mouth of a baby bird begging for food.
Harvesting by hand, as is the practice at the Fadler farm, means walking from tree to tree to pick up the nuts with the help of “a great pair of knee pads and gloves,” Fadler said.
It sounds simple, but just one mature, well-performing tree can produce anywhere between 800 and 1,200 nuts. The biggest challenge is picking up all the nuts without impaling yourself on their spiky casings. Even two weeks after harvest concluded, Fadler marveled that he was “still digging splinters out of (his) shoulders.”
Harvesting by hand is also the practice at Cedar Hill Farms, and Stouffer said it will be done “as long as (they) can make it work.”
During harvest, the couple hires high school and college students to come out after school and pick up the nuts using nut wizards, hand-held tools that roll across the ground and pick up the nuts. Stouffer said harvesting by hand ensures a shinier, more consumer-friendly nut.
“First impressions are important,” he said. “When a consumer opens up one of my packages of chestnuts, I want them to be the shiniest, prettiest nuts he’s ever seen.”
MU roots
Both the Stouffers and the Fadlers had extensive contact with MU while establishing their orchards. Such connections to MU are common among Midwest chestnut growers.
“The current generation’s breeding parents are these cultivars at HARC,” Revord said. “It’s really fair to say that almost all the seedlings planted in hundreds of farms, I think it’s somewhere in between 400 and 500 farms between here and Ohio, are from open-pollinated seedlings at HARC.”
MU has been involved in the chestnut industry for over 20 years now — which Revord said has given the department time to establish relationships with growers and gain valuable knowledge about the plant. It started in the late 1990s when Ken Hunt, who retired in 2011, began the chestnut improvement program at the MU Horticulture and Agroforestry Research Center. HARC now has 65 cultivars of chestnuts, seven deemed suitable for use in Missouri.
The research center is located New Franklin, about a 30-minute drive from Columbia through the river hills that remind a driver Missouri isn’t just flat farmland. In addition to growing chestnuts, the research hub also grows peaches, walnuts and pecans, among other agroforestry products.
The center typically has a chestnut roast every year to bring growers and consumers together to learn about and celebrate Chinese chestnuts and other forms of agroforestry. This year the roast was moved online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Videos from the virtual roast can be found on the center’s website.
Chestnut orchards are all about the right location. The Missouri river hills have the gentle slopes, well-drained soil and temperatures needed for Chinese chestnuts to succeed despite being non-native to the region.
Revord, however, stressed the importance of understanding the difference between non-native and invasive species. Non-native species are species that did not originate in a given area. Invasive species are those that are both non-native and able to out-compete the native species in a way that is harmful to the local environment.
“They don’t escape and go wild,” Revord said of Chinese chestnuts. “A squirrel may carry some nuts off, but they’re not difficult to control.”
Gold backed this up and pointed out that, unlike their American counterparts, Chinese chestnuts only grow to around 35 feet tall and mature relatively slowly. The trees also need a lot of sunlight to survive. In comparison, trees in Missouri forests grow much taller than 35 feet. This means that even if a Chinese chestnut tree did somehow make its way to the wild, they would become overtopped, meaning overshadowed, by the native vegetation and die from lack of sunlight.
Getting organized
Despite an already hefty footprint in the chestnut world, MU has the chance to become an even bigger player in the field after MU was awarded a nearly $1 million USDA grant in August to work with chestnut growers in the Midwest and surrounding states.
“We were quite excited,” Revord said. “It had been a long time coming for the chestnut group … (who’ve) been patiently waiting.”
The grant is a collaboration with University of Notre Dame and will allow Revord and his team to engage with Midwest chestnut growers to find the best performing trees with hopes to create the next generation of breeding pairs. They’ll look for the best performing trees across the region in terms of nut quality, pest resistance, general structure and more.
“It’s the first time there’s been a grant to systematically organize the whole region,” Gold said. “Up until now, all the growers do their own thing all over the place. ... We haven’t looked at it in this very structured way between farmer and researcher, but that’s what’s going to happen now.”
Over the past few months, Revord and his team have visited around 20 farms to conduct field assessments and collect samples. Those samples are now going through quality assessments to assess the nuts’ phenotypic traits, or those traits that can be observed. In humans, phenotypic traits are things like hair and eye color. For chestnuts, they’re traits such as nut size and peelability.
“Size is actually quite important because it relates to the evenness of cooking for certain methods,” Revord mused. “With medium or small nuts, it’s easier to roast them consistently at a certain temperature compared to larger nuts, which might overcook on the outside if you’re trying to cook them all the way through.”
Once the quality assessments are completed, the Agroforestry Center will have a much more complete idea of the genetic diversity of Midwest chestnut orchards. The hope is to use this information to create the next generation of breeding pairs.
For example, if one tree has a particular resistance to chestnut weevils, a common pest, and another tree has a higher tolerance for soggy soils, they could be bred to possibly create a tree that has a higher tolerance for both. These best-of-both-world situations are what Revord refers to as “unique recombinants,” when one individual gets the desired traits from both parents.
“The first step has really just been Mother Nature shaking out the good from the bad,” Gold said. “And from this point, now, we’re going to take it into a scientific way and push it forward.”
Thinking long term
Since chestnuts can take eight to 10 years to reach commercial production, it can take some time to get a return on investment. Some potential growers see this as too high a barrier to entry and turn away from the plant all together. Stouffer recommends sticking it out.
“Part of our culture is instant gratification, and trees and nuts don’t fit that,” Stouffer said. “But you know, there’s tremendous demand out there ... if you have 10 years ... and 30 or 40 acres, you could make a really good living and have a very successful life.”
As a suggestion to those considering growing chestnuts or any other sort of agroforestry crop, Stouffer offered a Chinese proverb: “The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”