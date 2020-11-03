According to an MU Alert sent around 11 p.m., police responded to a robbery at the Lofts. It was determined by 11:50 p.m. that there was no ongoing threat to the MU campus.
The public was advised to stay away from the area surrounding the apartment located at 308 S. Ninth St.
Law enforcement said they were looking for two male suspects who are between 20 and 30 years old and were last seen heading south on Ninth Street.
In later MU alerts, police said they did not believe the suspects were armed.
