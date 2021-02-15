Boone County Medical Society selected Robin Blount, Boone Hospital Center's chief medical officer, as its 2020 Distinguished Physician of the Year, the organization announced in a Monday news release.
The release commended Blount for her dedication to the medical community in mid-Missouri. Blount has participated and contributed to Columbia and Boone County by sharing information in webinars and sitting on multiple committees.
Blount grew up in Columbia, having moved from Norman, Oklahoma as a child in 1964. She graduated from Hickman High School and participated in a fellowship at MU in 1986.
Blount has practiced medicine for the past 33 years, according to the release.
"She is known to her patients for her skill and sensitivity and is greatly respected," the organization said in its release.