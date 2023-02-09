Construction on the Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge is on schedule to be completed in December 2024.
The new Rocheport Bridge is designed as a twin structure, providing more mobility and reliability on that section of I-70.
Construction on the first bridge, which will be located on the westbound lanes, will be complete by early summer.
“We’ll put traffic on that bridge while we’re demoing the existing original structure,” said Mike Schupp, the project director.
The second bridge, to be located on the eastbound lanes, will be built in the place of the current bridge. The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to finish the overall project by the end of next year.
The construction team has made progress during the mild winter season, Schupp said. He added that they had several unplanned concrete pours in place.
In the coming weeks, the construction team will work on completing the deck of the first bridge. “Once the spring rolls out, we will start to lay the asphalt down on the approaches (the parts of the bridge that carry traffic from the land to the main bridge),” Schupp said.
Improving I-70/U.S. 63 interchange
MoDOT is working on initial steps in an ongoing project to improve the I-70/U.S. 63 interchange. Before moving forward with that project, the department must re-evaluate an Environmental Impact Statement and an Access Justification Report.
Before outside-hire contractors create the conceptual design, MoDOT must put together the impact statement.
To minimize risk when construction eventually starts, the department will provide design-build teams information on where various utility lines are located, said Daniel Oesch, the central district design-build project director. This is the kind of information that would be included in the impact statement. When design-build teams put together proposals, they use the statement to factor in potential expenses that will come from relocating the utilities.
As a result of several public meetings last year, the department received more than 100 public comments that helped with the re-evaluation. This is a necessary step in moving forward with the delivery of the design-build project.
The impact statement was last conducted more than 15 years ago and captured most segments of I-70 across the state, Oesch said.
The 18-mile corridor on I-70, which spans from east of the Route BB interchange to east of the Route Z interchange in Boone County, is the target of the re-evaluations. However, the current $185 million construction budget is to be used for improving only the I-70/U.S. 63 interchange and the pavements through the connector area.
Separately, Gov. Mike Parson has submitted his 2024 budget proposal in January of this year. It included $859 million for expanding improvements on I-70.
“There’re a lot of elements at play here,” Oesch said. “There’s a number of things in motion. Potentially something could change.”
As MoDOT works on a competition-based recruitment of design-build contractors, the request for proposal should be ready in August. The winning design-build team will get on board in early 2024.