Despite the slowdown in construction due to colder temperatures this week, the Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge is still on schedule to be completed in December 2024.

Cordell Lenz, field engineer for Lunda Construction Co., spoke at an informational meeting Saturday, saying workers have to take more precautions to stay safe and warm during the colder seasons.

