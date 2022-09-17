Rocheport Bridge crews work to overcome delays

Construction Manager Talat Mansour points at framework for the Rocheport bridge on Saturday at the Katy Trail in Rocheport. The team is expected to finish setting all of the concrete beams on the westbound bridge by next weekend.
The Missouri Department of Transportation construction team is working to make up for delays on the river span of the Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge, officials said on Saturday.
The Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge, just outside Rocheport, will be expanded to three lanes in each direction once completed.
The river span of the bridge is behind schedule due to circumstances out of the crew’s control, MoDOT officials said at the information session Saturday. Construction manager Talat Mansour described some of the issues they’ve run into.
“When you have too much water or low water, we can’t move the barges with the cranes. So, everything gets stopped,” he said. “We had this crane servicing those two piers that was stuck for a month. Because we didn’t have enough water, we just were able to pull it out two weeks ago.”
Despite being months behind schedule on this part of the project, the team has tried to make up time by pouring the substructure for the bridge, set to finish in the next month and a half.
Crews have started setting the concrete girders they received in August, with some lane and bridge closures occurring to allow crews to place them. Lane closures will continue from 6 a.m. to noon Monday to Saturday on the westbound lanes.
Construction inspector Andrew Bertels detailed that crews are nearly finished laying the concrete girders on the west side of the project, which is called the “approach span” of the bridge. This puts them ahead of schedule on that particular aspect of the project, slated to finish by next weekend, ending the daytime lane closures. Decking — making the support and surface of the bridge — will begin shortly after.
Beginning Sept. 26, steel girders will start to be placed across the river span, starting on opposite sides of the bridge and eventually meeting in the middle where a barge will lift the final steel piece.
Mansour also explained that crews sourced rock nearby the bridge to be blasted in order to create support on the approach side, saving money through what is called value engineering.
As the project continues into colder months, Mansour stated that he does not foresee any issues with inclement weather. He explained that there are restrictions on pouring the deck and road surfaces in Missouri, but that by using insulated and heated blankets, the crew can continue to make progress finishing the bridge.
“Overall, we don’t let snow or cold weather affect us,” he said. “As long as we can still pour, we’ll still work.”
Progress on the westbound bridge is expected to finish in spring 2023, then leading to the demolition of the current aging bridge in summer 2023.
MoDOT holds information sessions at 9 a.m. every third Saturday of the month. October’s session is at Les Bourgeois Winery, and November’s is on the Katy Trail near the bridge.