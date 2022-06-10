Westbound I-70 near the Rocheport bridge will close one lane overnight for five days next week, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation Friday.
One lane will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting on Monday, June 13 until the expected completion date on Friday, June 17, the release said.
Closures are necessary for the installation of concrete barriers in the median, which will replace the guard cables that serve as the current median, according to the release.
The improvements will make it more safe for motorists and workers in the area replacing the Rocheport bridge, the release said.
Funding for the overnight construction comes from the estimated $240 million Rocheport bridge replacement proposal, MoDOT Central District Communications Manager Adam Pulley said.
MoDOT is planning more work along the median and roadway in the coming weeks, which will require additional nightly lane closures. However, construction could experience delays as a result of the weather, the release said.
The release encourages motorists to operate with extra caution, avoid distractions and obey traffic signs, especially during construction.