It has been a little over six months since the “ceremonial tightening of the bolts” that marked the beginning of construction on the I-70 Rocheport bridge replacement.
The original bridge was built in 1960, but structural and safety concerns prompted the state to take action with a replacement.
Derek Lepper, deputy project director of Missouri Department of Transportation, expressed his satisfaction with the work done on the bridge thus far.
“We should be right on schedule,” Lepper said. He provided the following details on the project.
The $220 million Rocheport bridge replacement will result in two bridges — one eastbound and one westbound — designed to fit six lanes of traffic instead of the current four. The project will provide an increased shoulder width along the median and the outer edge.
The project will be split into two phases, with Phase One running until late spring 2023.
Phase One involves the construction of the westbound bridge and directing the traffic over to that replacement bridge. Traffic will still occupy four lanes, but without the 12-foot outer shoulder.
Phase Two will involve the deconstruction of the original bridge and constructing the eastbound bridge. The eastbound bridge is set to finish in December 2024, built right over the original bridge path. The timeline for the original bridge’s demolition is not currently set.
Over the span of the first three months last fall, the project focused on gaining access to the river and building an area for the workers and equipment. On the west end, this means creating an access point off the highway for vehicles, placing rock for a temporary roadway and creating a flat work surface.
The construction team built a smaller, stone road across a shallow section of river to transport equipment and rocks. Rock is blasted from designated areas on the east end to create another work area once actual bridge construction crosses the river. The team also completed what is known as a “dock wall,” or a three-tiered clearing used to transport workers and equipment from land to a barge on the river.
“Here a few months ago, the Missouri River was extremely low. So our barges were actually sitting on the bottom of the river, they weren’t even floating,” said Lepper. “So here within the last month, month and a half, we’ve gotten enough water. ... so it’s worked out timewise for us.”
Equipment and most supplies are readily available, but the contractors have run into trouble procuring epoxy-coated steel rebars, or rust-resistant steel rebar, he said.
“We’re kind of looking at other options to replace that with what would be a better solution,” said Lepper, “But right now, everything’s looking pretty good.”
After those initial three months of construction, the crew moved onto drilling and setting what are known as pipe piles. Pipe piles are the primary support of the bridge, or the “legs.”
These are steel, hollow pipes, 4 feet in diameter and set all the way down to the bedrock, averaging about 100 feet from top to bottom. These come in sets of four, and a completed set of supports is called a bent. They are filled with roughly 35 cubic yards of concrete and placed about 14 to 15 feet apart.
After all the pipes are set, a cap is constructed. A cap is a 6-foot-tall, 8-foot-wide, 58-foot-long slab of concrete, creating additional support and surface area. Currently, construction sits at four bents with one cap completed.
Once the caps are completed, girders will be set between the caps. A girder is the framework for what will eventually be the deck of the bridge, or the driving surface. Steel rebar is placed and then concrete is poured to become the deck, concrete barriers are poured, and the bridge section is finally finished.
Safety is constantly monitored for the 40 to 50 workers on the site.
“We’ve got our safety manager out here,” said Lepper. “They’ve actually got QR codes on all their equipment that they can scan and make sure if anything’s wrong with it.”
Construction has reached the river, where the construction team needs to alter its methods. They will switch to drill shafts, two 11-foot diameter holes that also go down to the bedrock. The distance between the legs increases to roughly 30 feet to allow barges to go between them.
The rainy weather prevalent in mid-Missouri this spring is not expected to affect the timeline of the construction.
“We have plenty of things we can do in the meantime,” said Lepper. “Like moving rocks.”
In the summer, Lepper hopes to finish the drill shafts in the river and will likely see the beginning of the construction of the road deck on the bridge.