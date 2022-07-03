Every year, more than 12.5 million vehicles travel over the I-70 bridge at Rocheport — now surrounded by towering cranes and bustling construction workers.
Officially known as the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge, the signage that informs motorists who the bridge is named for has been temporarily removed due to the ongoing construction.
“He wrote the country a blank check with his life on it,” said his father, Dale Deraps. The family hails from Jamestown, which numbers a few hundred residents and sits southwest of Columbia, west of the Missouri River.
Deraps said he hopes passersby will remember his son and consider the cost he and others have paid with their lives.
“Freedom is not free,” he said. “That sounds like just a tagline out of a song, but it’s not.”
Deraps said someone approached the family and asked for permission to put a memorial sign on a bridge for Leon Derpas. They obliged, but they did not know which bridge it would be.
“Then later it came out that it’s the Rocheport bridge,” he said. “Usually, you figure something like that’s gonna go to some politician or some big shot. Well, they can name a post office after the big shots.”
Those who knew him say enjoying the outdoors was a large part of Leon Derap’s life. He was in Cub Scouts and progressed through Boy Scouts, and he wanted to ultimately become a conservation agent.
In his senior year at Jamestown High School, he enlisted in the Marine Corps, was voted prom king and was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, which is the highest Boy Scout rank.
After completing his training and deploying to Iraq, Deraps said his son received a Marine Corps citation for moving civilians out of danger and engaging with an attacking sniper.
On May 6, 2006, Leon Deraps paid the ultimate price for freedom when he was killed in Iraq while engaged in combat operations against enemy forces.
His death sparked a wave of friends and other community members enlisting in the military in his honor. His father said at least half a dozen future Marines were inspired by the story of his sacrifice, including several from Jamestown.
Craig Fryer, his close friend and high school baseball teammate, was among those who enlisted.
“He was literally that guy that would do anything for anybody,” Fryer said.
Coincidentally, Fryer deployed into the same area in Iraq that Deraps served in and did the same job. Fryer was even put into the same platoon and served with Marines who knew Deraps.
“That’s the whole reason when I got into the Marine Corps I wanted to serve as best as I could,” Fryer said. “Because I knew I was representing him.”
Now more than 16 years after his death, his legacy is carried on by family, friends and community members. His family and the high school FFA chapter have a scholarship at Jamestown High School that is funded by an annual walk and run.
Leon Deraps is also the namesake of a portion of state highway in Moniteau County, the Lance Corporal Leon B. Deraps Memorial Highway.
Fryer said he gets chills when he thinks about the way his friend is still honored and that the bridge is another great way to remember his legacy.
“I know that speaks to his legacy, but — even without that — his name is brought up by so many people,” Fryer said. “He is just so respected as a person, as a Marine and just who he was.”