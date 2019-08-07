The Rocheport Christian Church Annex is located in downtown Rocheport on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Rocheport. The brickwork is very unique because of it's red mortar, said Moreau. "You don't see brick like that in other places."
The ceiling of the Rocheport Christian Church Annex on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Rocheport. The Annex's plaster is cracking and the floor is sinking in different locations, contributing to the damage that they had hoped restoration could work to improve.
Don Moreau observes the upper level of the Rocheport Christian Church Annex on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Rocheport. The church has extensive damage on the upper floor and the congregation is hoping to raise $100,000 for renovations.
Retired Sunday school desks and chairs sit in storage on the upper level of the Rocheport Christian Church Annex on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Rocheport. There aren't any children or teens who go to the church anymore. "We have to have a kid program to encourage other kids and families to come," said Moreau.
Don Moreau sits for an interview on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Rocheport. Moreau has been a member at the church since 1951. Moreau said that membership has dropped from 50 to around 20 over the years. "As people pass, we just don't have that many anymore," said Moreau. "There aren't that many people in town."
