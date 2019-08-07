Don Moreau observes the upper level of the Rocheport Christian Church Annex

Don Moreau observes the upper level of the Rocheport Christian Church Annex on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Rocheport. The church has extensive damage on the upper floor and the congregation is hoping to raise $100,000 for renovations.

 Amanda Lee

Rocheport Christian Church's annex was built in 1910 and was originally home to the People's Bank of Rocheport. 

Don Moreau sits for an interview

Don Moreau sits for an interview on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Rocheport. Moreau has been a member at the church since 1951. Moreau said that membership has dropped from 50 to around 20 over the years. "As people pass, we just don't have that many anymore," said Moreau. "There aren't that many people in town."

But if the 109-year-old annex is to survive the next decade, it will need a lot of love and tens of thousands of dollars in repairs. 

"I'd like for it to look like it used to," Don Moreau, a member of the congregation, said.

Retired Sunday school desks and chairs sit in storage

Retired Sunday school desks and chairs sit in storage on the upper level of the Rocheport Christian Church Annex on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Rocheport. There aren't any children or teens who go to the church anymore. "We have to have a kid program to encourage other kids and families to come," said Moreau.

It needs a new roof. The brick exterior needs tuckpointing. The floor needs leveling, and other repairs are needed because of water damage. 

"It just kept getting worse," Moreau said. "We've just been going on Band-Aids for a while."

The ceiling of the Rocheport Christian Church Annex

The ceiling of the Rocheport Christian Church Annex on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Rocheport. The Annex's plaster is cracking and the floor is sinking in different locations, contributing to the damage that they had hoped restoration could work to improve.

About $7,000 has been raised for the repairs in the last month. The estimated total cost is $40,000.

The majority of the damage is upstairs, which can only be accessed from a separate exterior door. There are cracks and holes in the plaster and debris on the floor that has fallen from the ceiling.  

The ceiling of Rocheport Christian Church Annex continues to peel

The ceiling of Rocheport Christian Church Annex continues to peel on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Rocheport. "We just don't have the funds to keep it up," said Moreau.

Donations can be made to the church's GoFundMe page or via snail mail to the Rocheport Christian Church at 401 Lewis St., Rocheport, MO 65279.

People who want to help but can't give money can donate materials or labor for the project.

The Rocheport Christian Church Annex is located in downtown Rocheport

The Rocheport Christian Church Annex is located in downtown Rocheport on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Rocheport. The brickwork is very unique because of it's red mortar, said Moreau. "You don't see brick like that in other places."

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment Reporter, Summer 2019 Studying magazine journalism Reach me at lrtcx6@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.