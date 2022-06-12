ROCHEPORT — A family that ran the Rocheport Post Office for almost a century was posthumously inducted into the town's hall of fame Sunday afternoon.
U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, the highest-ranking member of the Postal Service, sent a statement to congratulate the multi-generational postmaster family.
"Your family tree is rich in postal history and I commend you and your ancestors for your many years of hard work and dedication to the postal service," DeJoy said in the statement.
In the 102 years from 1854 to 1956, the family managed the post office for 95 years. William H. Phillips was first appointed to the position by President Franklin Pierce in 1854. In the following years, Phillips' descendants were almost routinely appointed by presidents to fill the role.
In 1956, Phillips' great-granddaughter, Mary Slade, retired. This ended the family's operation of the post office, which was created in 1833 and is the second oldest in Boone County — preceded only by Columbia's post office.
U.S. Postal Service staff was among the crowd honoring the family for its achievements. They sat on wooden pews as the sun shone through the stained glass windows of the Rocheport United Methodist Church.
"It's a smaller community," said Mark Inglett, a spokesperson for the Postal Service. "Having that lineage of those folks being in charge of the Postal Service and taking care of folks' mail speaks to the prestige and honor their name had."
The Friends of Rocheport Society held the event, and this is the fourth induction class into its hall of fame. Gene Baumann, the president of the society's board, said it is essential to remember Rocheport's historical figures.
"It's what makes Rocheport so fascinating — we have a long list of potential candidates for the hall of fame."
Previous inductees include the namesake of William Woods University and Dorothy Caldwell, the founder of the Rocheport Museum.