A Rock Bridge High School door monitor was arrested on charges of disseminating private sexual images after allegedly texting himself another person's photos.
Paris Logan, 30, was also charged with tampering with computer data to defraud or obtain property. He has worked for Columbia Public Schools since January 2021, but has since been placed on administrative leave, CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in an email.
A woman fell asleep after a party at her house April 10 and awoke unable to find her phone, according to court documents. Logan emerged from the bathroom with her phone, and the woman saw 64 private sexual photos had been texted to a phone number she didn't recognize.
When the woman called the number, she said Logan's phone rang and he asked who was calling him. In a video she took confronting him that she later showed to police, Logan denied sending the photos to himself and said someone else had been calling him.
Logan was out of jail on bond Thursday.