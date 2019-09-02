Rock Bridge graduate, MU professor win Heart of America Marathon

Two runners with local ties gave the 60th running of the Heart of America Marathon a happy hometown ending Monday.
Griffin Humphreys, a 2011 Rock Bridge High School graduate, became the first to complete the 26.2 mile course around Columbia on a cool, foggy morning, in 2 hours and 29 minutes. The first female finisher, Oksana Loginova, is an economics professor at MU. She finished in 3 hours, 40 minutes.
"It was a good challenge," Humphreys, now a cross country coach at Portland State University, said after crossing the finish line at the Boone County History and Culture Center. "It's something I've always wanted to do, to come home and win the hometown race."
Originally from Moscow, Loginova includes details about her running career on her academic CV. She reports snagging first place in April at Lions Roar, a 12-hour, 68-mile trail run.
Less elite runners will continue to file across the finish line throughout the morning.
The race attracts many who don't run to the route At the 12-mile marker, near Cooper's Landing, Nicki Chamah of Columbus, Ohio was handing out water and energy bars as she waited to root on her fiancé, Kevin Lawson. The two are a commuter couple: Lawson, who works for the U.S. Army, was transferred to Columbia about a year ago. Chamah said she flies out to support Lawson in all his marathons. She said he has run "a lot."
While the two have run some 5K races together, Chamah said she sticks to the sidelines for marathons. "I'm a big cheerleader," she said.