Rock Bridge Hy-Vee will be giving away 500 free meals to customers starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The donation is made to support September's National Family Meals Month, a movement created by the Food Industry Association. The goal of FMI is to raise awareness of the benefits of families sharing meals.
Customers can choose between family-sized portions of lasagna or a cheese pizza. All volunteers distributing food will be wearing masks. Walk-ups are prohibited, and customers are required to stay in their vehicles.