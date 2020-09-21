Rock Bridge Hy-Vee will be giving away 500 free meals to customers starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday. 

The donation is made to support September's National Family Meals Month, a movement created by the Food Industry Association. The goal of FMI is to raise awareness of the benefits of families sharing meals.

Customers can choose between family-sized portions of lasagna or a cheese pizza. All volunteers distributing food will be wearing masks. Walk-ups are prohibited, and customers are required to stay in their vehicles.

  • Community reporter, Fall 2020. Studying magazine journalism. Reach me at trentjmoore@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

