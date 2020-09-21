If You Go

What: Hy-Vee is giving away free take-and-bake meals to the first 500 customers via a contactless drive-through.

When: The giveaway will start 4 p.m. Tuesday, and it will last until 7 p.m., or when there are no more meals available.

Where: The event will take place in the east parking lot of the Rock Bridge Hy-Vee, 405 E. Nifong Blvd.