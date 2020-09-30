Rock Bridge Memorial State Park will be hosting an event at 9 a.m. Oct. 10 that allows volunteers to monitor a section of the stream.

Volunteers will be catching aquatic animals and testing the water quality as part of an ongoing citizen science project, according to a news release from Missouri State Parks, and will be led by a Stream Team volunteer. Masks and social distancing are required.

Through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region VII has helped fund the project.

This event, co-sponsored by Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, Boone County Stormwater Management and Missouri Stream Teams. It is held each spring and fall.

All interested participants must register in advance by calling 886-4330 or filling out a Google form.

Volunteers will get a free sack lunch after the event ends. Anyone who needs more information about the volunteer program can call 449-7402.

