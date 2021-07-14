Rock Bridge Memorial State Park will put on a water festival Saturday in the Devil’s Icebox parking lot. The event will start at 9 a.m.
The public can learn about streams and aquatic animals through activities and displays designed for families.
State park staff will help children learn about fish and pollution in rivers, see live turtles, catch aquatic animals in the stream near the parking lot and watch an interactive stream model.
Adults and children 6 years and older will be able to take a guided hike to Gans Creek from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Hikers must register before the event.
Visitors are encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines. For more information and registry for the hike, call Rock Bridge Memorial State Park at 573-449-7402.
This event is sponsored by Boone County, Missouri River Relief, Missouri Stream Teams, the Missouri Department of Conservation, Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park and the park.