Rock Bridge Memorial State Park will hold a water festival at 9 a.m. Saturday at the park’s Gilbert Picnic Shelter.
Local organizations will hold displays and activities for children about streams and water. Activities will include catching and learning about aquatic animals, viewing a box turtle and learning about pollution in local rivers, according to a Missouri State Parks news release.
Two 1-mile guided hikes will be held at 9 and 11 a.m. During hiking, Virginia Trauth will speak about her erosion prevention research and Boone County Urban Hydrologist Lynne Hooper will talk about water quality research, according to the news release.
Participants should be age 4 or above and are asked to reserve a spot for the hikes by calling 573-449-7402.
Due to COVID-19, the public is encouraged to keep social distancing and carry disinfectant supplies. Masks are also encouraged in some situations, like indoor programming.
Boone County Stormwater, Missouri Stream Teams, Missouri River Relief and the Missouri Department of Conservation are co-sponsoring the event with Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.
The park is located at 5901 S. Missouri 163. More information about the event can be found on the Missouri State Parks website.