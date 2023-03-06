One person died Monday due to a vehicle collision in south Columbia, Columbia Police confirmed.
Columbia Public Schools confirmed that the individual killed was a student at Rock Bridge High Schools.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
This story was updated at 2:37 p.m. with additional information from the Columbia Police Department.
This story has been updated with information from Columbia Public Schools.
One person died Monday due to a vehicle collision in south Columbia, Columbia Police confirmed.
Columbia Public Schools confirmed that the individual killed was a student at Rock Bridge High Schools.
The crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV.
CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark told the Missourian the district would provide extra counselors to Rock Bridge.
"Words cannot express how difficult it is to lose one of our students," the district said in a letter to families Monday afternoon. "We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the student's family."
The intersection of West Nifong Boulevard and Bethel Street closed around 12:30 p.m., according to a tweet from Boone County Joint Communications. Police responded to a report of a vehicle collision at 12:24 p.m., police spokesperson Christian Tabak said.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Nifong Boulevard and Baurichter Drive. Westbound traffic from Bethel Street was entirely blocked off, while eastbound traffic from Forum Boulevard was allowed to flow with some direction from police.
The road reopened about around 1:40 p.m.
The other party in the crash did not need treatment from emergency medical services, Tabak said.
This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.
K-12 Education reporter, spring 2023
Studying reporting and writing
Reach me at mvdgbn@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Assistant City Editor, spring 2023. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Public Life editor
573-884-5366
swaffords@missouri.edu