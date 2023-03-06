Updated Information

This story was updated at 2:37 p.m. with additional information from the Columbia Police Department.

Updated Information

This story has been updated with information from Columbia Public Schools.

One person died Monday due to a vehicle collision in south Columbia, Columbia Police confirmed.

Columbia Public Schools confirmed that the individual killed was a student at Rock Bridge High Schools.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 Education reporter, spring 2023

    Studying reporting and writing

    Reach me at mvdgbn@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant City Editor, spring 2023. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you