When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, most businesses shut down. But for Sarah Jones, it was the beginning of a boom time.
Spending time outdoors became the new normal when there was nowhere else to go. Many Columbia residents enjoyed a stroll down the trails of the Rock Bridge or Katy Trail state parks without knowing they were in Sarah Jones’ territory.
The superintendent of both mid-Missouri parks, Jones has come full circle since returning to Missouri. She grew up in Independence, where her love for nature and parks developed early thanks to her mother.
“My mother would pack us in a van, me and my three siblings, and we would go to national parks, national forests, monuments, you name it,” Jones said. “She would take us all over the place, and we would go visit places. So I had a love for public lands just from that, and so starting to work in them was just natural.”
One of Jones’ duties in the parks is to oversee park projects and staff, such as the park naturalists and any interns who may be working in the offices.
Roxie Campbell, the Rock Bridge State Park naturalist, has worked alongside Jones for more than five years.
When Jones first arrived at Rock Bridge, “she seemed very confident and ambitious,” Campbell recalled. Campbell also described Jones as caring, courageous, resourceful and flexible.
“I remember after a long day of a prescribed burn, we’re mopping up late at night and she sent me home knowing I was exhausted, and she stayed to finish up,” Campbell said. “That shows her level of care and dedication.”
It took Jones a while before she figured out what she wanted to do, but as a college kid looking to find her way in the world, she found a way to pursue her passion for the outdoors.
When it came time to go to college, Jones wanted a change of scene and headed east. She ended up in New England, where she got her start in parks and recreation as an intern with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service at the Green Mountain National Forest in Rutland, Vermont.
Jones started her higher education at a community college in Holyoke, Massachusetts, taking basic general education classes. She found that traditional college would interfere with her work, so she decided to enroll at American Military University, an online college out of Charles Town, West Virginia.
She earned her four-year degree in emergency management with an emphasis in environmental management. Before earning her degree, she had a summer camping experience with a then-boyfriend that would change her life.
“I went and volunteered for the summer as a campground host in Vermont,” Jones said. “That led into an internship, working through the winter and then continuing on for them while I was going through college.”
Her next stop was Arkansas where she worked at Ouachita National Forest for a season before transitioning into the Arkansas Department of the Military, which handles the fiscal management of state resources, human resource management and administration of National Guard programs.
She worked with the Arkansas State Parks for nine years before returning to Missouri to be closer to her family.
Not long after her return, she got her current job, which put her in charge of Rock Bridge State Park, Katy Trail State Park, Clark’s Hill/Norton State Historic Site and Jewell Cemetery State Historic Site. She has held the position for almost six years.
Her passion for parks and recreation continues to run deep. She’s always on call and ready to spring into action whenever she’s needed.
Before the pandemic, she said she enjoyed getting out and about in the parks to welcome guests and visitors. Now, as busy as ever, Jones is tackling the parks and recreation industry from the home she shares with three rescue cats: Jerry, Indy and Toby.
Nate Smith, a volunteer with the Columbia Missouri Trail Association has worked with Jones often since she took the job at Rock Bridge and Katy Trail state parks.
“She’s very professional,” Smith said. “She takes her job seriously, but she also likes to have fun too. She really loves the park.”