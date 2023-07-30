Rock the Community gears up kids with free school supplies

Giani Hall, 12, hands out a Mario-themed backpack to an elementary-aged student on Saturday at Douglass Park in Columbia. Hall won Miss Saint Louis 2022 and will soon go on to compete at the national level. In the meantime, she spends her time working on as many community service projects as possible.
Rita Renee, the director of the Rock the Community event, hands out popsicles to participants on Saturday at Douglass Park in Columbia. Renee worried the mid-afternoon storm would chase attendees away, but dozens of community members turned out for the event.
Kids play in bubbles from Rita Renee’s bubble machine after receiving their new backpacks and school supplies on Saturday at Douglass Park in Columbia. There were a variety of backpacks for all ages, including solid-colored backpacks for middle and high school students.
Lisha Holman, left, and Desiray Hudson point parents toward the bags which included laundry detergent and other goodies on Saturday at Douglass Park in Columbia. “We couldn’t have our full setup because of the rain, but we’re so blessed that people are still coming out,” Holman said.
Rock the Community, a nonprofit organization focused on youth development, offered free backpacks and school supplies at its Back to School & Resource Fair Saturday in Douglass Park.
Stormy skies and strong winds, which caused an initial rain delay for the event and knocked out power for many Columbia residents, eventually faded into a cool afternoon for Rock the Community’s 13th annual back-to-school fair. Kids were able to pick out new backpacks while their parents were given a pack of free household supplies that included laundry detergent and shampoo.