A Facebook group formed in support of a switch to roll carts for trash and recycling collection in Columbia is gaining steam.
Amy Belcher, a 41-year-old receptionist, started the group, called Columbia MO Citizens For Roll Carts, on Friday after the city announced it would suspend curbside recycling collections indefinitely. The city cited continued trouble with staff shortages and said trash collection had to be its priority.
By Wednesday afternoon, the group’s membership had grown to 1,095. Belcher hopes the Facebook group can foster productive and civil discussion about the issue.
“I firmly believe you catch more flies with honey than you do with vinegar,” she said.
Worker safety is the main reason Belcher supports roll carts. She said the issue is important because there is a “very large workforce who are our neighbors, friends, spouses or children.”
“(Workers) shouldn’t be required to put their lives on the line,” Belcher said.
The city for the past several years has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on worker compensation claims filed by trash collectors. It also has trouble recruiting temporary workers to fill the jobs because of its inherent dangers.
Nevertheless, the city also is on track to spend $600,000 on temporary workers this year alone.
While Belcher worries about workers’ safety, Third Ward Council Member Karl Skala said he’s not sure how the city could afford to pay for carts and retrofitting trucks.
Skala noted the city is facing a potential 10% budget cut, largely because of the impact of COVID-19 on declining sales tax revenue.
“These are hurdles to overcome to change to roll carts,” said Skala, who favors a hybrid model that would allow people to try out roll carts or to stick with the black bags the city gives them now.
The debate and divide over roll carts is not new to Columbia. The Columbia City Council faced strong opposition to roll carts around 2011 and again in 2015. Citizens who fought against roll carts last time collected enough signatures on an initiative petition to place a six-month moratorium on any discussion of roll carts on the March 2016 ballot. It passed with 54% of the vote.
“City Council could take it up,” Skala said, “but I doubt they will.”
Sixth Ward Council Member Betsy Peters has asked the city staff to draft a report that would compare the cost of the current system with a roll cart system or a private service.
Some Columbia residents have called for privatizing the trash utility, Skala said, but he added that handing the utility over to a private company would cause the city to lose the ability to set rates.
Some members of the Facebook group have worried about the potential loss of jobs the city will face if it adopts roll carts. The city struggles to staff the trucks now, Skala said, even with pay that exceeds minimum wage.
The City Council in recent years has boosted the minimum pay for trash collectors to $17 an hour.
Opponents of roll carts have argued that some residents would struggle to get their roll carts to the end of their driveway, that others would have nowhere to store the carts and that they would be too expensive.
Belcher said she would like to see a move toward implementing roll carts as soon as possible, but she would be OK about an experiment with a hybrid model.
She has encouraged members of her Facebook group to lobby their City Council representatives, and she has considered collecting signatures to put a measure in favor of roll carts on the ballot.