Roll carts are one step closer to being approved after the Columbia Solid Waste Utility officially recommended that the city move to automated curbside refuse at a City Council work session Tuesday.
The City Council convened to discuss the results of a public opinion survey on roll carts, administered by Solid Waste Utility between Jan. 6 and Feb. 10. The survey found that 69% of respondents were open to adopting roll carts.
After discussing the results of the survey, council members were able to ask questions and make recommendations to modify Solid Waste Utility's automated collection plan.
A large part of the discussion was dedicated to creating an education and communications plan to inform residents on the changes to trash collection.
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe recommended that the city utilizes volunteers to help with outreach.
"We have a very, very passionate community for volunteerism," Buffaloe said."And we've got a lot of people that would be willing to help with this transition."
Additionally, the council suggested that plastic bags be recommended, not mandated, to collect trash before putting it in roll carts.
"I've heard from many folks who are interested in carts that they don't want to ...have to put a plastic bag into the cart, " said First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler. "Families that can't afford bags are just going to find whatever they can to accumulate their garbage and throw it away."
Following Tuesday's work session, the plan will be updated to reflect the proposed changes from the council.
The department plans to place the proposal for official City Council introduction at the March 6 regular council meeting, where the public will be allowed to ask questions and give feedback.
If approved, the roll carts would be implemented in March 2024.