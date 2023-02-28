Roll carts are one step closer to being approved after the Columbia Solid Waste Utility officially recommended that the city move to automated curbside refuse at a City Council work session Tuesday.

The City Council convened to discuss the results of a public opinion survey on roll carts, administered by Solid Waste Utility between Jan. 6 and Feb. 10. The survey found that 69% of respondents were open to adopting roll carts. 

